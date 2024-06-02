Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BURL opened at $240.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after buying an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.