Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %

BRKH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

