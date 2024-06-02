Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

BFST stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 119,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.