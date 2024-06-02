C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.37. 6,563,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $66,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

