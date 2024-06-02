C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Up 3.5 %

AI stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.