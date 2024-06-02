CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. 803,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,711. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

