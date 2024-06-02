Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.78.

TSE BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$128.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.58. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

