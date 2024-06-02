Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 8,630,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

