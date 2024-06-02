Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.11.

NYSE CPRI opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. Capri has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $8,401,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 116.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

