Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,133 shares of company stock worth $18,283,093. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AN opened at $170.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

