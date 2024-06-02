Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

