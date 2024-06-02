Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 650.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

