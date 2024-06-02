Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $29,797,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2,888.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $175.70 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $172.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

