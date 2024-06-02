Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,082 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,397,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,720,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Enstar Group stock opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average is $288.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $225.81 and a 12 month high of $318.63.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

