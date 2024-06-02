CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $282.53 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $282.53 million and $484,239.72 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00004590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.95 or 1.00120637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,468 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.53324552 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $299,649.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

