CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 14.7% in May

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. On average, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

