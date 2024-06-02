Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.10 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Casper has a market cap of $348.52 million and $4.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,649,235,375 coins and its circulating supply is 12,053,961,649 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,648,426,145 with 12,053,190,501 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02907159 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,245,534.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

