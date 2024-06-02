Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 183,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.53 and its 200 day moving average is $318.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

