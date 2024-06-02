Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 355,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,454. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

