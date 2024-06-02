CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $85.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $96.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 225.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.