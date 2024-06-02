Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.19% of Centerspace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centerspace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Centerspace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get Our Latest Report on CSR

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $68.26. 70,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.