CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $257,425. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $25.03 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $874.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

