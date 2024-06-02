CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0554 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011501 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,828.16 or 1.00005236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00112192 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004048 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05424997 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $3,837,007.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.