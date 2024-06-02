Celestia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.44 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $11.51 or 0.00016998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $104.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,047,123,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,046,904,109.588874 with 187,947,637.338874 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 11.42832511 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $108,227,058.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

