Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.07. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 576,395 shares.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
