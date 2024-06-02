Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,322,030 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,297,641 with 494,718,319 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.68053629 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,808,103.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

