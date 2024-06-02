Centrifuge Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,322,030 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,297,641 with 494,718,319 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.68053629 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,808,103.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

