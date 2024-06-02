Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

CRNT opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.