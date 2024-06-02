Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 467,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 168,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

