Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.76 and traded as low as C$6.39. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 239,054 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CIA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Stock Performance

About Champion Iron

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.