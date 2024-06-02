Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.76 and traded as low as C$6.39. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 239,054 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on CIA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Champion Iron
Champion Iron Stock Performance
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.