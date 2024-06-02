Chardan Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

