Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 525 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.99. 2,244,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

