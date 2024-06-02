Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $245,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $28.66. 78,290,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

