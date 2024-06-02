Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $957.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

