Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CIM opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $957.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68.
Chimera Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
