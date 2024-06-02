Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,520.00 at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,147.31.

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,129.52 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,050.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,644.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

