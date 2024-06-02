Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after buying an additional 395,414 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE APTV opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.