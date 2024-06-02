Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

