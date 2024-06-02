Citigroup Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $323.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average of $275.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.