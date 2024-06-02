Citigroup Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $185.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.44.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. Five Below has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.