City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $412.86

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.86 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.41). City of London shares last traded at GBX 423 ($5.40), with a volume of 599,919 shares.

City of London Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. City of London’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.