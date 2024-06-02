Clear Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $35.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. 7,309,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,218.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $776.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

