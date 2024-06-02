Clear Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.09. 2,175,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

