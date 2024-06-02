Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 4,932,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $581,883.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,829 shares of company stock valued at $64,579,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

