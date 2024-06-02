Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 182 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $21.38 on Friday, reaching $1,343.23. 302,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,308. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $768.23 and a one year high of $1,363.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,264.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.09. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

