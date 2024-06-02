Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 2,668 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 7,528,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,121. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

