Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,419 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,036. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RUN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

