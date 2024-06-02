Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 158,784 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,784 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Transocean by 114,684.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 17,719,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,806,372. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

