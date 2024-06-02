Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $421,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,788,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

