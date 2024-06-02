Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.08 Million Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 708,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

