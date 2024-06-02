Cloverfields Capital Group LP Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 955,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. 3,439,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

